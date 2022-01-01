Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

