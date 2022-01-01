Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 140 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

NYSE:BABA opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

