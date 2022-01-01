Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.75 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

