Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,795 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,404,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 538,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

CL opened at $85.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

