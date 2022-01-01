Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82.

