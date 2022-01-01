Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

