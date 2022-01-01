Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT opened at $223.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

