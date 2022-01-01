Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,287,660. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

