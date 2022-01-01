Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.58 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,026,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,287,660. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

