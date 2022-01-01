Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $267.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.43 and its 200-day moving average is $264.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

