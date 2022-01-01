Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,782 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Diodes worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,764. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

