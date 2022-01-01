Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $381,505.00

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Polkadex has a market cap of $50.17 million and $381,505.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $11.14 or 0.00023420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.21 or 0.07811677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.08 or 0.99942904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

