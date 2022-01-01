Constellation Trading Up 17.7% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $256.90 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

