Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.70 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $108,471.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.21 or 0.07811677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.08 or 0.99942904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HZNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.