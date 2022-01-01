Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

