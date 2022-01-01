Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

ICE stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.