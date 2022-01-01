Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Position Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $6,857,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $147,950.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,862 shares of company stock worth $12,686,514 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $77.06 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

