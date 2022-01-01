Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

