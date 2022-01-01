Lincoln National Corp Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

