Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

NYSE DG opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

