Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWRE. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1,350.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period.

Shares of EWRE opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $42.56.

