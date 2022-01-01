Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.26. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

