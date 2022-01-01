JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.