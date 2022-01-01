Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 110,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,273,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 93,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.