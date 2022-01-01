Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,025 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TELUS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TELUS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

TELUS stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.