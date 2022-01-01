iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

