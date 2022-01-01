Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 264 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

CVS Health stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $104.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

