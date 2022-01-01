The ChampCoin (TCC) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The ChampCoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $18,122.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The ChampCoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00371092 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009539 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000885 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.04 or 0.01338334 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

TCC is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

Buying and Selling The ChampCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The ChampCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

