Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

TMHC stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 388,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,518. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

