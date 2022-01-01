White Pine Investment CO Acquires 35,457 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,457 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.