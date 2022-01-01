Calton & Associates Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $57.08 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

