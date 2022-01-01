Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 117,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,172,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 222,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

