Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 256 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $397.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

