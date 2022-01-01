iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

