White Pine Investment CO Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $314.21 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

