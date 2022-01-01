Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. 167,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,685. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.