Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. 167,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,685. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

