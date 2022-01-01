Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report sales of $126.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.86 million and the highest is $126.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $460.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 2,767,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,628. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 104.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,971 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.