Distillate Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

