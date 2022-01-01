Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.