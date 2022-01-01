16,258 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

