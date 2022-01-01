Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 49,864 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,864 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ICON Public worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

ICLR stock opened at $309.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.49. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

