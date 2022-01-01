Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sasol by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,373,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SSL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

