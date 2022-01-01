Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 524,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

