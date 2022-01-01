VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and $42,734.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

