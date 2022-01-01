1ST Source Bank Sells 622 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in First Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial in the third quarter worth $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.29 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $582.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

