1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $129.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.39. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

