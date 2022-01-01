1ST Source Bank Sells 500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $3,165,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of CTSH opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

