Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 35,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $234.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

