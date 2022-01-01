The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

