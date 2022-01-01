Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

TJX Companies stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

